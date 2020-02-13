|
Cyrus John (Cy) Ohnmacht Jr.,
Formerly of Wilmington - Cyrus John (Cy) Ohnmacht Jr., age 80, of Audubon PA, passed away at his home on February 12, 2020.
Cy was born at home in Phillipsburg, N.J. on January 16, 1940 to the late Cyrus John Ohnmacht and Edna May (Bowers) Ohnmacht.
Cy was raised in Phillipsburg, NJ in a blended family consisting of his (all late) father, mother (who died when he was 2), stepmother Dorothy Pysher Ohnmacht, sister Jean Frances, stepsisters Dawn Mae and Marjorie Ann, and stepbrother John Walter.
A 1957 graduate of Phillipsburg High School, he was elected into the PHS Wall of Fame as a distinguished graduate in 2008. Cy attended Muhlenberg College on a football scholarship, graduating in 1961. After graduation he worked for the Eastman Kodak Co. for several years before enrolling in the organic chemistry PhD program at Lehigh University. Cy held post doctorate positions at Lehigh University and the University of Virginia. While at UVA, he was instrumental in the discovery of the anti-malarial drug Mefloquine.
Cy spent a 35 year career in medicinal chemistry, retiring from AstraZeneca in 2005. While at AstraZeneca, Cy led a team on the project that led to the discovery of the anti-psychotic drug Seroquel. He held over 40 patents and authored more than 50 publications.
He was a long time member of the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in Wilmington, DE. He served as chairman of the property committee for many years, and along with his wife took on numerous catering tasks in the church's kitchen.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years Joanne Ruth (Gackenbach) Ohnmacht and two sons, David and his wife Jeannie of Collegeville, PA., and John and his wife Lee of Baltimore, MD. Cy had four grandchildren: Samuel, Elliot, Benjamin and William.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 1530 Foulk Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803, on Saturday, February 22, at 11:30 am, where friends may call after10:30 am. Burial was held privately.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Cy's name to the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd Music Fund or to Family Promise of Northern New Castle County, 2104 St. James Church Rd., Wilmington, DE 19808.
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020