D. Danette Poole Eberly
Bear - D. Danette Poole Eberly, age 63, of Bear, DE, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020.
All services will be held privately. A Celebration of Danette's Life will be held in the future.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Danette's memory to the National MS Society, P.O. Box 91891, Washington, D.C. 20090-1891.
Published in The News Journal from May 26 to May 31, 2020.