D. Russell Tatman
Lewes - Daniel Russell Tatman (Russ) passed into God's loving arms on June 9th, 2020 after a brave battle with cancer. Born in Wilmington, DE to Daniel and Ima Jean (Jarrell) Tatman, Russ is survived by his wife Cathy (Van Bergen), children Betsy Mitchell, Kevin Broomell and Julie Collins, their spouses, four grandchildren, siblings Wayne, Ima Smith, David, their spouses and numerous nieces and nephews.
Russ grew up working at his father's hardware store, Clark & Tatman, in Wilmington. He graduated from A.I. DuPont High School, and received Bachelor and Master degrees in Civil Engineering from the University of Delaware. During his long career as a professional engineer, Russ was recognized as Delaware Civil Engineer of the Year in 2002 and Delaware Engineer of the Year in 2008. His consulting engineering firm, Tatman & Lee Associates, Inc., earned Delaware's Certificate of Recognition for Outstanding Environmental Achievement in 1987. Russ served his community on numerous boards in Wilmington and Lewes, including Wilmington Rotary Club, Lewes Yacht Club, and as Chairman of the Board of Ursuline Academy.
Russ approached all projects he undertook with a keen analytical mind and cheerful optimism. Whether engineering a solution for a client, volunteering on a board or committee, or learning to dance, he dedicated himself completely to the task. Nowhere was his devotion more profound than with his family. He would shoulder any burden, drive any distance, or read any book his grandchildren requested. A truly great man, Russ will be sorely missed by his loving family and friends. His memory will be in our hearts forever.
Services are private. A celebration of life will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the D. Russell Tatman Memorial Fund of The Greater Lewes Foundation (https://greaterlewesfoundation.org/contribute/).
