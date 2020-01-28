|
Daisy B. Gispert
Hockessin - Daisy B. Gispert, age 95, of Hockessin, Delaware passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home surrounded by her family on Sunday, January 26, 2020.
Daisy, a native of Cuba, emmigrated to the United States in 1964 with her family, fleeing communist Cuba. She was a graduate of the University of Havana with a degree in Social Work.
She was the wife of the late Dr. Ignacio S. Gispert. They shared 54 years of marriage together, and she worked alongside him for many years in his dental practice in New Castle.
Family was the most important thing to her and she loved to spend time with them and took great care to preserve the family photo albums and movies. She also loved traveling, spending time at the beach, and telling people about her life in Cuba.
Daisy is survived by her two sons, Dr. Ignacio V. Gispert, and his wife, Mary, and Robert J. Gispert, and his wife, Michele; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Ignacio S. Gispert; her son, Javier Gispert; her brother, Virgilio Beltran; her sister, Violeta Abella; and her parents, Virgilio and Daisy Beltran.
Family and friends are invited to the visitation at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 2503 Centerville Road, Wilmington on Saturday, February 1 from 9:00-10:00AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00AM. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 2503 Centerville Road, Wilmington, DE 19808, Daisy's parish of many years.
To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com 302.999.8277
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020