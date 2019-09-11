|
|
Dale A. Brandreth
Hockessin - Dale A. Brandreth, age 87, of Hockessin, DE, passed away on Monday, September 9, at his home. Born in White Marsh, PA, he was the son of the late Glenna (Trumbore) and Herbert Brandreth. Dale graduated with his bachelor of science and master degrees from the University of Pennsylvania, and completed his PhD in chemical engineering at the University of Toronto. Dale also served in the Army during the Korean War. While in Toronto, he met and married his wife, Alice James, and they moved to Pittsburgh and later relocated to Delaware. Once in Delaware, Dale worked as a chemical engineer for DuPont for over 15 years. He also taught chemical engineering at Drexel and Widener Universities. Dale was an avid chess book collector, publishing books on chess and even starting his own business called Caissa Editions Book Store, which he owned for over 40 years. In addition to chess, he enjoyed hiking and belonged to several hiking clubs.
Dale is survived by his wife, Alice Brandreth of Hockessin, DE; his daughters and their spouses, Lara and John Williamson of Villanova, PA and Wendy and Scott Duncan of Arlington, VA; his grandchildren, Duncan, Hugh, Reilly, Benjamin, and James; and his sister, Nancy Brainerd of Ohio.
A memorial service will be held at the Mealey Funeral Home, 2509 Limestone Road Wilmington, DE 19808 beginning at 11:30 A.M. on Saturday, September 14th. A reception will follow at the Brandreth home. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to www.worldwildlife.org or . Online condolences may be made at mealeyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 11, 2019