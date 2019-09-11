Services
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 654-3005
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:30 AM
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dale Brandreth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dale A. Brandreth

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dale A. Brandreth Obituary
Dale A. Brandreth

Hockessin - Dale A. Brandreth, age 87, of Hockessin, DE, passed away on Monday, September 9, at his home. Born in White Marsh, PA, he was the son of the late Glenna (Trumbore) and Herbert Brandreth. Dale graduated with his bachelor of science and master degrees from the University of Pennsylvania, and completed his PhD in chemical engineering at the University of Toronto. Dale also served in the Army during the Korean War. While in Toronto, he met and married his wife, Alice James, and they moved to Pittsburgh and later relocated to Delaware. Once in Delaware, Dale worked as a chemical engineer for DuPont for over 15 years. He also taught chemical engineering at Drexel and Widener Universities. Dale was an avid chess book collector, publishing books on chess and even starting his own business called Caissa Editions Book Store, which he owned for over 40 years. In addition to chess, he enjoyed hiking and belonged to several hiking clubs.

Dale is survived by his wife, Alice Brandreth of Hockessin, DE; his daughters and their spouses, Lara and John Williamson of Villanova, PA and Wendy and Scott Duncan of Arlington, VA; his grandchildren, Duncan, Hugh, Reilly, Benjamin, and James; and his sister, Nancy Brainerd of Ohio.

A memorial service will be held at the Mealey Funeral Home, 2509 Limestone Road Wilmington, DE 19808 beginning at 11:30 A.M. on Saturday, September 14th. A reception will follow at the Brandreth home. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to www.worldwildlife.org or . Online condolences may be made at mealeyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dale's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
Download Now