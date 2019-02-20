|
Dale Cleo Reynard
Sayre, PA - Dale Cleo Reynard, age 84, formerly of Wilmington, DE, loving father, grandfather, brother, and uncle passed away comfortably at home on Saturday, February 16, 2019 after a short hospital stay.
He was born on October 9, 1934 in Canton, PA to the late Clifford and Mary (Stockholm) Reynard. Dale was a 1952 graduate of Canton High School in Canton, PA. As a teen he enjoyed hanging out and helping with his family's restaurant "Reynard's Restaurant". He served in the U.S. Army from 1954 until 1956 where he earned an honorable discharge. He earned a Math & Secondary Science degree from Mansfield University in 1959 and a Master of Science Degree from Clarkson College of Technology in 1966. He would marry the love of his life, Joyce E. Starr on August 20, 1960, where they shared 57 years together until her death in 2017.
After moving to Wilmington, DE in 1966 Dale held positions as a Chemistry/Science teacher at Brandywine High School; Wilmington Friends School and Padua Academy where he retired in 1999. He received honors/awards for his teaching including Middle Atlantic States Chemistry Teacher of the Year in 1976 awarded by Manufacturing Chemist Association and Delaware Chemistry Teacher of the Year Award in 1984. He assisted with the facilitation of the Science Olympiad program in the State of Delaware as well as regional and national tournaments.
Dale was a past member of the Loyal Order of the Moose 429, Canton, PA, and the National Science Teachers Association. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed helping his son at his business, Fairview Gardens located in Newark, DE.
After moving to Northeast PA in 1999 to be closer to his son, daughter-in-law and impending grandchild, he volunteered his time at TACO in Towanda, PA, was a member of Kiwanis and enjoyed opening car doors in the mornings for the students at Lynch Bustin Elementary School in Athens, PA where his grandchildren attended school. Dale enjoyed spending time with his family, attending his grandchildren's academic and athletic events, going to area high school football games, attending auctions and socializing at the local Tops Market.
Dale is preceded in death by his wife, Joyce E. Starr Reynard; brother, Max Reynard, sisters-in-law's Joanne Reynard, Carol Cowing and Florence Reese; brother-in-law's Jim Cowing, Robert Reese, Jim Boyer; nephews Mark Robbins, John Reynard; and niece Corrine VanNess Erwin.
Dale is survived by his son and daughter-in-law Ty and Sherry (Keller) Reynard of Sayre, PA; his very special grandchildren Taylor and Travis Reynard; sister Linda VanNess (Jerry Manchester) of Elmira, NY, sisters-in-law Rebekah Boyer, Connie Robbins and brother-in-law Robert Robbins all of Ralston, PA; many nieces and nephews including a very special niece Glady Perry of Canton, PA who can't be thanked enough for all her help, love and support.
A Celebration of Dale's Life will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Pepper Funeral Home, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton, PA 17724. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorial contributions be made in loving memory of Dale Reynard to Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Road, Towanda, PA 18848.
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 20, 2019