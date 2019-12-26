Services
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery
2465 Chesapeake City Road
Bear, DE
Dale Francis LeMere Sr.

Dale Francis LeMere Sr. Obituary
Dale Francis LeMere, Sr.

New Castle - Dale Francis LeMere, Sr., left us to be with the angels, his son, Dale; parents, and twin brother, Dean on November 27, 2019. He is survived by his sons, David LeMere (Eileen) and Dean LeMere; Judith LeMere; and two grandchildren, Justin and Braylee.

Special thanks to Betty and Matt for all the special care they gave him.

Funeral services will be 2:00 pm, Monday, December 30, 2019 at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, DE 19701.

Published in The News Journal from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 2019
