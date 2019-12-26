|
Dale Francis LeMere, Sr.
New Castle - Dale Francis LeMere, Sr., left us to be with the angels, his son, Dale; parents, and twin brother, Dean on November 27, 2019. He is survived by his sons, David LeMere (Eileen) and Dean LeMere; Judith LeMere; and two grandchildren, Justin and Braylee.
Special thanks to Betty and Matt for all the special care they gave him.
Funeral services will be 2:00 pm, Monday, December 30, 2019 at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, DE 19701.
Cremation Service
of Delaware
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 2019