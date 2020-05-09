Dale Williams Black
Dale Williams Black, age 66, died at home with his family on Wednesday, April 29th. Dale was preceded in death by his daughter Shelby Marie, his father Clifford Allen Black and mother Pearl Williams Black. Dale grew up in Maplewood, PA,and graduated from Lake Consolidated High School in Lake Ariel, PA. Dale enjoyed playing all sports, was the captain of the High School Volleyball team and lettered in Track and Field, Soccer, Basketball and Volleyball. Although Dale could do anything, he was a plumber by trade and worked throughout the tristate area. Dale traveled all over the country visiting all 50 states, the last being Hawaii with his family. He is remembered as a charismatic, fun loving man with a big heart. He was passionate about his love for the Lord and his family. Dale is survived by his loving wife of 26 years Julie, beloved daughter Bryn "baby girl" and best friend and son Zachary. He is also survived by his brother Clifford 'Kip' Black, Jr. and sisters Lillian Hazen (Gary) and Donna Nichols (Ben). Dale is also survived by a multitude of nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly as well as lifelong friends Rich and Nancy Gaylord.
Memorial service to be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Convoy of Hope, https://www.convoyofhope.org/donate/.
Published in The News Journal from May 9 to May 10, 2020.