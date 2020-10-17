1/1
Dallis Rash
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dallis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dallis Rash

Quarryville, PA - Dallis William Rash, age 90, of Quarryville, PA passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020 at home surrounded by family. He was born on September 14, 1930 in London Britain Township, PA to the late William (Brack) Rash and Luna Capitola (Henderson) Rash.

Dallis graduated from Newark High School in 1950, after which he joined the United States Marine Corp having served as a drill instructor at Paris Island and seeing active duty in the Korean War. While serving in the reserves for the 16th Rifle Company in Wilmington, he attended the University of Delaware and graduated with a degree in Accounting and passed his CPA examination in Virginia. During Dallis' working career he was an auditor for the U.S Government General Accounting Office, a financial officer of Madison Fund, a financial officer of Lenox and owner of Newtown Office and Computer Supply and after retiring he worked part time as a CPA with a firm in Newtown PA. Dallis was also an Associate Professor of Accounting at the University of Delaware and Cairn University and also served as Tax Collector for Upper Makefield Township, Bucks County, PA.

Dallis was an avid golfer and tennis player. He was a strong supporter of community service and was a member of the Newtown, PA and Middletown, DE Rotary Clubs for over 30 years with a passion for their Pedals for Progress program sending used bikes to third world countries.

Dallis is survived by his wife of 65 years, Louise Rash (Gray); son, Darren Rash (Susan) of Schwenksville, PA; two brothers: Harry of Newark, DE, Philip of Hudson, FL; sister, Patricia Radamaker of La Verne, California; grandson, Darren Rash, Jr (Stephanie) of Spokane, Washington; granddaughter, Kristen Rash of Knoxville, TN; and four great-grandchildren: AJ Alam, Benjamin Alam, Dean Rash and Rachael Rash. In addition to his parents, Dallis is preceded in death by his son, Dean Lee Rash; three brothers: Cecil Rash, Lee Rash, Kenneth Rash and sister, Katrina Van DeWater (Rash).

A memorial service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on October 23, 2020 at Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 308 Possum Park Road, Newark, DE 19711, where family and friends may begin visiting at 6:00 p.m. Interment for Dallis will be held privately at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bear, DE. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to "Reformed University Fellowship- International" at the University of Delaware or "Pastor-In-Residence " and sent in care of R.T. Foard & Jones Funeral Home, 122 W. Main Street, Newark, DE 19711. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Evangelical Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
OCT
23
Service
07:00 PM
Evangelical Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
R.T. Foard & Jones, Inc.
122 W. Main Street
Newark, DE 19711
302-731-4627
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by R.T. Foard & Jones, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved