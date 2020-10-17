Dallis Rash
Quarryville, PA - Dallis William Rash, age 90, of Quarryville, PA passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020 at home surrounded by family. He was born on September 14, 1930 in London Britain Township, PA to the late William (Brack) Rash and Luna Capitola (Henderson) Rash.
Dallis graduated from Newark High School in 1950, after which he joined the United States Marine Corp having served as a drill instructor at Paris Island and seeing active duty in the Korean War. While serving in the reserves for the 16th Rifle Company in Wilmington, he attended the University of Delaware and graduated with a degree in Accounting and passed his CPA examination in Virginia. During Dallis' working career he was an auditor for the U.S Government General Accounting Office, a financial officer of Madison Fund, a financial officer of Lenox and owner of Newtown Office and Computer Supply and after retiring he worked part time as a CPA with a firm in Newtown PA. Dallis was also an Associate Professor of Accounting at the University of Delaware and Cairn University and also served as Tax Collector for Upper Makefield Township, Bucks County, PA.
Dallis was an avid golfer and tennis player. He was a strong supporter of community service and was a member of the Newtown, PA and Middletown, DE Rotary Clubs for over 30 years with a passion for their Pedals for Progress program sending used bikes to third world countries.
Dallis is survived by his wife of 65 years, Louise Rash (Gray); son, Darren Rash (Susan) of Schwenksville, PA; two brothers: Harry of Newark, DE, Philip of Hudson, FL; sister, Patricia Radamaker of La Verne, California; grandson, Darren Rash, Jr (Stephanie) of Spokane, Washington; granddaughter, Kristen Rash of Knoxville, TN; and four great-grandchildren: AJ Alam, Benjamin Alam, Dean Rash and Rachael Rash. In addition to his parents, Dallis is preceded in death by his son, Dean Lee Rash; three brothers: Cecil Rash, Lee Rash, Kenneth Rash and sister, Katrina Van DeWater (Rash).
A memorial service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on October 23, 2020 at Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 308 Possum Park Road, Newark, DE 19711, where family and friends may begin visiting at 6:00 p.m. Interment for Dallis will be held privately at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bear, DE. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to "Reformed University Fellowship- International" at the University of Delaware or "Pastor-In-Residence " and sent in care of R.T. Foard & Jones Funeral Home, 122 W. Main Street, Newark, DE 19711. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com
