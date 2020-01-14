|
|
Daman F. Grant
Daman F. Grant, age 51 of Melbourne Beach, FL and previously of Wilmington, DE, went home to be with the Lord on January 4th. His passing was sudden and peaceful while surrounded by his loving family. Daman is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Heather, sons Justin & Travis (Ciara), grandson Theo, parents Laymen & Cathy and extended family in FL.
A Celebration of Daman's Life will be held on Saturday January 25th at 2 PM at the Milltown Village Clubhouse, 204 Carlow Drive, Wilmington, DE 19808.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Daman's memory to the Sea Turtle Preservation Society, 111 S. Miramar Avenue, Indialantic, FL 32903
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 14 to Jan. 22, 2020