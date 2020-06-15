Damaris Budesa
Wilmington - Age 53, was born Nov. 2, 1966 in Loiza, PR, she passed, June 12, 2020 in Wilm, DE. She leaves 2 daughters, Lymaris Linscott and Reina Budesa; 4 grandchildren, Sira, Isaac, Marisa and JoLysa; her parents, Esteban Velez, Sr and Lydia Jusino; a brother Esteban Velez, Jr. and a host of other family and friends. Her services will be private. congofuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.