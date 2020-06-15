Damaris Budesa
1966 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Damaris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Damaris Budesa

Wilmington - Age 53, was born Nov. 2, 1966 in Loiza, PR, she passed, June 12, 2020 in Wilm, DE. She leaves 2 daughters, Lymaris Linscott and Reina Budesa; 4 grandchildren, Sira, Isaac, Marisa and JoLysa; her parents, Esteban Velez, Sr and Lydia Jusino; a brother Esteban Velez, Jr. and a host of other family and friends. Her services will be private. congofuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved