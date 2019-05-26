|
Damon W. "Tom" Tomlinson, Jr.
Elkton, MD - Damon W. "Tom" Tomlinson, Jr., age 71, of Elkton, MD, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019.
Mr. Tomlinson retired from the Chrysler Corporation, Newark, DE. He was a member of UAW Union Local #1183, Newark, and Bible Fellowship Church of Newark.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Glenda Toliver Tomlinson; children, Tami Tomlinson and Brett Tomlinson; grandchildren, Garrett, Hayley, and Rachel Miller, and Jacob, Owen, and Fiona Tomlinson; and siblings, Daniel Tomlinson, Brett Tomlinson, and Cheryl Grant.
Memorial service 3 p.m., Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Bible Fellowship Church of Newark, 808 Old Baltimore Pike, Newark, DE. Visitation 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , in care of Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921.
Published in The News Journal on May 26, 2019