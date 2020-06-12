Dana Jackson Pyle, Jr.
Wilmington - Dana Jackson Pyle, Jr., age 94, of Wilmington, DE, passed away peacefully at home on June 7, 2020.
Born in Wilmington, DE in 1926, he was the son of Dana J. Pyle, Sr. and Martha Patton Pyle. He graduated from Conrad High School in 1944 and entered the army. After discharge in 1945, he began his formal art training studying with Frank E. Schoonover, who encouraged him to study at the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts in Philadelphia beginning in 1948. He studied watercolor painting under John W. McCoy, illustration under Edward Shenton and Gail Hoskins, and Delaware artist Jack Lewis. Dana was related to master illustrator Howard Pyle, Ellen Pyle and watercolorist Margery Pyle.
Dana used his art in association with a career in residential design and construction with his own design company. He designed Wilmington communities including Oak Lane Manor, Foulk Woods and Surrey Park in the 1950s to 1970s. Dana was employed by the University of Delaware in the 1980s and early 1990s in the Facilities and Management Services Department working on the new library construction and other projects.
Dana enjoyed employing his variety of talents spending many hours in his studio drawing, painting and building miniature dioramas. He entered miniatures in the Philadelphia Flower Show during the 1970s and 1980s winning many awards. He also participated in miniature exhibits at the Delaware Art Museum focused on replicating his favorite Howard Pyle paintings.
Dana designed the stained- glass windows for Aldersgate United Methodist Church's chapel and new music room addition where he was a member for over 50 years.
Dana met the love of his life, Jean, playing music with her dance band in the 1950s. Dana and Jean were founding members of the Diamond State Concert Band on their clarinets. He arranged music and directed a marimba band for both daughters while they were in middle school. Dana enjoyed ushering at the Grand Opera House for 25 years and loved spending time playing tennis at their beach home in Bethany.
In addition to his parents, Dana was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Durgin Pyle, of almost 65 years in February and his sister Barbara Pyle Robertson. He is survived by his daughters, Jocelyn Pyle McCord and Valerie Pyle Voge (Eric); brother in law Charles Robertson; four grandchildren, Allison Persak (Eric), Stephanie McCord, Matthew Voge and Christopher Voge; and a great-granddaughter, Ella Persak.
A combined service for Jean and Dana will be held at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to Aldersgate United Methodist Church or the Delaware Art Museum.
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.