|
|
Daniel A. Hollerman
Wilmington - Dan was suddenly called home to the Lord on Saturday September 21st at 6:20 am at the University of PA at the age of 57. He loved fishing, biking, bowling and was a Tennessee Titan football fan.
He is proceeded in death by his Grandfathers, Grandmothers, Uncles, Aunt and four Cousins. He leaves behind his father Martin J. Holleran, mother Janet V. Holleran, sister Cheryl Joseph and her husband Lou, nephew Kyle M. Joseph, niece Ashley E. Joseph, his dog Barney and many cousins and friends.
Friends may call on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3710 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, DE 19808 where a memorial service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in All Saints Cemetery. To send condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 24, 2019