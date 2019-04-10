|
Daniel A. Savidge
New Castle - Peacefully passed away with his family by his side, on April 8, 2019.
Dan was born to the late Alfred and BettyJane (Runyeon) Savidge in Allentown, PA. He was raised in Bethlehem, PA and was a proud graduate of Kutztown University, where he majored in history. Dan served in the United States Army. In his early years he started proudly working at his family owned heating and oil business. The past 25 years he's been employed by Shellhorn and Hill, Inc. where he was a dedicated employee and a member of the Teamster Union Local 326. Dan, along with his wife and son, started a landscaping business.
Dan was a member of the Elks Clubs. One of his favorite pastime was spending time with his grandchildren, especially going on their vacations. Dan was the ultimate family man and everything he did was for the benefit of his wife, children, and grandchildren. He was best known for his infectious laugh and will be dearly missed by all that knew him.
Dan is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Erin Savidge; his children, Crystal Sobolak (James), James Reeve Jr., and Kristie Reeve; his grandchildren, Erin Reeve, Samantha Reeve, James Sobolak III, Brooklyne Sobolak aka his little fart, and one grandson on the way; and his great-grandson Bentley Reeve. He is also survived by his sisters, Michelle Lawrence and Karen Zimmerman (Jay) and; his nephews, Alexander D'Eath and Peter Zimmerman (Andrea); his niece, Lauren Bryan; and his great nephews, Liam D'Eath, Poet Bryan, and Graycin Dickerson and great niece Alexis Dickerson
A viewing will be held for Dan on Friday, April 12, from 4:00pm-5:30pm at Krienen Funeral Home, 101 W. 6th St., New Castle, DE. The celebration of life will begin at 5:30pm at the funeral home. Interment will be private. A reception will follow at the St. Anthony's Club in New Castle.
In lieu of flowers the family asks contributions to be made in Dan's name to The Salvation Army, National Capital Area Command, 2626 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington DC 20036.
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019