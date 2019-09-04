|
|
Daniel B Benarcik, Sr.
Wilmington - Daniel B Benarcik, Sr., age 96, passed away peacefully, at his home, with loved ones by his side on Monday, September 2, 2019.
He was born in Cementon, PA and was the son of the late John and Theresa Bednarcik, where he was the last to survive of their 10 children. Dan graduated from Whitehall HS. He attended Penn State Lehigh campus and the Citadel, Charleston, SC. He proudly served his country in the US Army during WWII. Dan was a dispatcher for the famed "Red Ball Express" that was the supply line to the Allied troops after D-Day. He also was assigned to the UNNRA that helped in the rebuilding of Europe after the surrender of Germany.
Dan started his work career at Remington Rand, Inc. as a sales representative in Allentown and Philadelphia, PA and Long Beach, NY. Then in 1956, he and his three siblings joined in the establishment of Your Home Inc., one of the first "Do It Yourself Centers" sited on Concord Pike. They served the tristate area for 37 years.
Upon retirement he never slowed down, he had and endless capacity to connect to people and make new friends. Dan loved to learn new things, he was a student and taught at Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Delaware. Dan enjoyed ball room dancing, model trains, eating crabs in the summer time and planting and tending his small tree nursery. In his later years, he used gourds to create bird houses and decorative miniature mushrooms. He was a man never to let grow grass under his feet. Even as of mid-summer you could find him cutting his grass on his tractor.
Dan is survived by his wife of 57 years, Kitty; his 3 children, Dan, Jr. (Peggy Anne Montgomery), Susan (Ken Velasquez) and Peter as well as several nieces and nephews.
Dan's family would like to express their sincere gratitude for the care given to him by Delaware Hospice and Visiting Angels.
Friends may call on the family on Saturday, September 7, beginning at 10 am, at McCrery and Harra Funeral Homes, 3924 Concord Pike, Wilmington, where a memorial service will follow at 11 am. Burial will be held privately.
The family suggests any donations be made in Dan's name to Delaware Hospice, 16 Polly Drummond Center, 2nd Floor, Newark, DE 19711.
For online condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 4, 2019