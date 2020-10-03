1/1
Daniel Bustamante
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel Bustamante

New Castle - Daniel Bustamante, 65, died at home on September 29, 2020 surrounded by his family and loved ones. He spent his career as a truck driver before joining the Teamsters Union, Local 326, in New Castle, DE as an auto assembly line worker. An avid Philadelphia football fan, he enjoyed spending Sundays watching the Eagles, going fishing, or relaxing with his dog, Spanky.

Daniel is survived by his wife of 38 years, Doreen; his daughters, Nicole (April Schneider) of Charlotte, NC, and Jennifer of New Castle, DE; grandchildren, Larry, Genesis, Lukas, Ellery and Neve; and sisters, Joyce Ann Butler of Cheswold, DE, Debra Lutton of Jacksonville, FL, and Dee Dee Holden of Smyrna, DE. He is pre-deceased by his mother, Priscilla Snelling; father, Daniel Bustamante; sisters, Loriann Bustamante and Penny Gibbons; and grandparents, Leroy C. Lewis and Dolly Mae Lewis - all of New Castle, DE.

Services will be held on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 2:00 at McCrery & Harra Funeral Home (3710 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, DE 19808). Visitation begins at 1:00, interment at Gracelawn Memorial Park will immediately follow. To offer condolences online, visit mccreryandharra.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
McCrery & Harra Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
5
Service
02:00 PM
McCrery & Harra Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3710 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 478-2204
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved