Daniel Bustamante
New Castle - Daniel Bustamante, 65, died at home on September 29, 2020 surrounded by his family and loved ones. He spent his career as a truck driver before joining the Teamsters Union, Local 326, in New Castle, DE as an auto assembly line worker. An avid Philadelphia football fan, he enjoyed spending Sundays watching the Eagles, going fishing, or relaxing with his dog, Spanky.
Daniel is survived by his wife of 38 years, Doreen; his daughters, Nicole (April Schneider) of Charlotte, NC, and Jennifer of New Castle, DE; grandchildren, Larry, Genesis, Lukas, Ellery and Neve; and sisters, Joyce Ann Butler of Cheswold, DE, Debra Lutton of Jacksonville, FL, and Dee Dee Holden of Smyrna, DE. He is pre-deceased by his mother, Priscilla Snelling; father, Daniel Bustamante; sisters, Loriann Bustamante and Penny Gibbons; and grandparents, Leroy C. Lewis and Dolly Mae Lewis - all of New Castle, DE.
Services will be held on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 2:00 at McCrery & Harra Funeral Home (3710 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, DE 19808). Visitation begins at 1:00, interment at Gracelawn Memorial Park will immediately follow. To offer condolences online, visit mccreryandharra.com
.