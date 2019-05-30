Services
Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home
1400 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19805
(302) 994-9614
Calling hours
Friday, May 31, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Service
Friday, May 31, 2019
1:00 PM
Daniel Eisenhardt
Daniel C. "Dan" Eisenhardt

Daniel C. "Dan" Eisenhardt Obituary
Daniel C. "Dan" Eisenhardt

Wilmington - Passed away at his home on May 23, 2019. Family was so important and he loved them all. Many called him a good friend.

Relatives and friends are invited to the service for Dan on Friday, May 31, at Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home, 1400 Kirkwood Hwy., Wilm., DE 19805, at 1 pm. Friends may call at the funeral home from 12:00 pm-1:00pm. Interment will take place at Gracelawn Memorial Park, New Castle, DE. For full obituary please see

delawarefuneral.com
Published in The News Journal on May 30, 2019
