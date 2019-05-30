|
Daniel C. "Dan" Eisenhardt
Wilmington - Passed away at his home on May 23, 2019. Family was so important and he loved them all. Many called him a good friend.
Relatives and friends are invited to the service for Dan on Friday, May 31, at Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home, 1400 Kirkwood Hwy., Wilm., DE 19805, at 1 pm. Friends may call at the funeral home from 12:00 pm-1:00pm. Interment will take place at Gracelawn Memorial Park, New Castle, DE. For full obituary please see
delawarefuneral.com
Published in The News Journal on May 30, 2019