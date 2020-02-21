|
|
Daniel D. Garger
Daniel C. Garber, 85 of Bear, DE, passed away peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family on February 20, 2020.
A viewing will be held on Monday Evening, Feb. 24th from 6-8 pm at Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home, 212 N. Broad St., Middletown, DE. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 25th at 11 am at the funeral home. Interment will be in Townsend Cemetery. To view obituary visit Daniels-Hutchison.com
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020