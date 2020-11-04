Daniel DaQuan Oscar Haye
Transitioned on October 21, 2020. First visitation will be held on Sunday, November 8 from 4:00pm to 6:00pm at Evan W. Smith Funeral Services, 201 N. Union St. Wilmington, DE. Second visitation will be held on Monday, November 9 from 10:00am to 11:30am at Ezion Fair Baptist Church, 1400 B St., Wilmington, DE. A formal home going service will begin following the second visitation. Interment in Gracelawn Memorial Park.
In the interest of public health, masks must be worn and social distancing is required. www.ewsmithfs.com
(302) 377-6906