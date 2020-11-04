Daniel DaQuan Oscar HayeTransitioned on October 21, 2020. First visitation will be held on Sunday, November 8 from 4:00pm to 6:00pm at Evan W. Smith Funeral Services, 201 N. Union St. Wilmington, DE. Second visitation will be held on Monday, November 9 from 10:00am to 11:30am at Ezion Fair Baptist Church, 1400 B St., Wilmington, DE. A formal home going service will begin following the second visitation. Interment in Gracelawn Memorial Park.In the interest of public health, masks must be worn and social distancing is required.(302) 377-6906