Daniel Doub Stoner
Seaford - March 31, 1923 - March 29, 2020
Daniel Doub Stoner, 96, of Seaford, DE, died Sunday, March 29, 2020 at home in The Manor House.
Dan was born in Hagerstown, MD on March 31, 1923, to the late Earl L. and Helen (Doub) Stoner.
Dan graduated from Hagerstown High School in 1941. He served in the Army and Army Air Corps in World War II. In 1945 he married his high school sweetheart, Margaret "Peggy" Boryer Geary. They settled in Washington, DC, and later moved to Kensington, MD, where their daughter, Margaret Susanne, was born in 1953. Shortly thereafter, Peggy was stricken by polio in the 1953 epidemic. Dan remained devoted to her until her death in 1962.
Dan was employed by the Home Life Insurance Company of New York for 32 years, retiring as a Vice President. He was a DC Scottish Rite 32° Freemason and member of Kensington-Bethesda Lodge 198, President of the Maplewood Civic Association of Bethesda and an active member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Silver Spring, MD where he sang in the choir for 25 years.
In 1970, Dan married Carolyn Wilson Willson, who was originally from Salisbury, MD. In 1987 they moved from Bethesda to Seaford, where they joined St. John's United Methodist Church. Dan was an active volunteer: Kiwanis Club, transporter at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital, Blades Economic Development Corp. (BEDCO), Nanticoke River Yacht Club, Seaford Golf & Country Club, AARP and Seaford Historical Society.
Dan always had to do today what many would have put off until tomorrow, and, like many of his generation, was never late. Responsible and disciplined, he loved taking care of his home and property, watching the financial channel and following the market, traveling and kayaking. His deepest love was singing in the church choirs. Dan was fortunate to remain physically active for so long and could often be seen riding his bicycle or his tractor.
He is survived by his loving daughter, Margaret Susanne Stoner of Seaford, DE; sister-in-law, Margaret (Reardon) Cochran Stoner of Williamsport, MD; nephews and nieces: E. David Eads, of Albany, NY (Judy); E. Derry Eads of Port Hueneme, CA (Yvonne); E. Donna (Eads) Gouker of Martinsburg, WV; Judy Cochran Martin of Dade City, FL (Sandy); Sarah Cochran Gladden of Blowing Rock, NC (Scott); Dennis L. Stoner of Hagerstown, MD and Jacksonville, FL; Douglas Lesher Stoner of Orlando, FL; Dawn Laura Stoner, Baltimore, MD and Deanna Lynn (Stoner) August of Reisterstown, MD. On Carolyn Wilson Stoner's side, he is survived by a stepson, Rev. J. Brooke Willson (Vicki Barger) of Glen Allen, VA; grandchildren: Sarah Katherine (Willson) Craig (Brantley) of Dover, DE; Rev. Andrew "Drew" Brooke Willson (Shea Tuttle) of Richmond, VA and Benjamin Thomas Willson of Glen Allen, VA.
In addition to his 2nd wife, Carolyn, who died in 2013, he was predeceased by his sister, Dorothy E. Eads and his brother, Donald L. Stoner.
A memorial service will be held at The Manor House at a time and date yet to be determined.
Interment was at Rest Haven Cemetery in Hagerstown, MD on Thursday, April 2nd. Pastor Rich Evans accompanied Dan to his final resting place.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. John's UMC, 300 N. Pine St., Seaford, DE 19973.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.cranstonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 19, 2020