Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Daniel F. Roberts

Daniel F. Roberts Obituary
Daniel F. Roberts

New Castle - Daniel F. Roberts, age 88, of New Castle, DE, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Dan worked in maintenance until he retired in his 70s.

Dan is survived by his wife of 70 years, Erma Davis Roberts; brother, William Roberts of FL; daughter, Linda Drobinski (Bill); son, William Roberts; 8 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Seasons Hospice, 220 Continental Dr. Ste 407, Newark, DE 19713. To send an online condolence visit, www.stranofeeley.com

Published in The News Journal from Apr. 6 to Apr. 12, 2020
