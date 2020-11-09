1/1
Daniel F. "Danny" Tyrrell Sr.
Daniel F. "Danny" Tyrrell, Sr.

New Castle - Daniel F. "Danny" Tyrrell, Sr., age 83, of New Castle, DE, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday, November 8, 2020.

Born in New Castle, DE on May 23, 1937, he was the son of the late Frank A. and Rose (Keenan) Tyrrell. Danny was a life long resident of New Castle.

Following graduation from St. Peter's High School in New Castle in 1956, he proudly served in the United States Army. Danny worked as an assembler at Chrysler for 40 years until his retirement, then worked as a security officer at Governor Bacon Health Center for 15 years.

In his younger years, Danny was a member of Goodwill Volunteer Fire Company. Active in his church he was a 3rd Degree Knight at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church Knights of Columbus Council 11469. In his spare time, Danny could often be found fishing, beagling or listening to music. He was an avid Philadelphia Phillies and John Wayne fan. Above all, Danny's family was the most important to him and he cherished his time spent with them.

In addition to his parents, Danny was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 54 years, Katherine D. "Kass" (Tressler) Tyrrell; daughter, Mary Katherine Tyrrell; and siblings, Patricia Maxwell, Kathleen Smallwood and Peter Tyrrell. He is survived by his children, Rosemarie Witt (Harry), Patricia L. Tyrrell, Daniel F. Tyrrell, Jr. and Lisa A. Lankford (Bill); siblings, Charles Tyrrell, Michael Tyrrell, Andrew Tyrrell, Lois Treut and James Tyrrell; grandchildren, Danielle N. Witt, Christopher B. Witt (Melanie) and Jessica M. Witt (Shane); and 5 great grandchildren.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Seasons Hospice for their exceptional care and compassion.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5 pm until 7 pm on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 am on Monday, November 16, 2020, at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, 801 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE. Entombment will follow in Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE. Face masks will be required for all in attendance.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to Seasons Hospice, 220 Continental Drive, Ste. 101, Newark, DE 19713.

To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com

Published in The News Journal from Nov. 9 to Nov. 13, 2020.
