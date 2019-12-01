|
|
Daniel Francis Thomas
Wilmington - Daniel Francis Thomas, age 58 of Wilmington, DE, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, November 25, 2019.
Born in Wilmington, DE on August 6, 1961, Danny lived most of his life in Wilmington except for a few years in Chadds Ford, PA. For most of his working years, he was a longshoreman at the Port of Wilmington.
If you knew Danny, you'd know that he loved his large family, old movies, music and animals. His precious cat, Babydoll, held a special place in his heart and delighted Danny daily these past few years. A gifted guitar and piano player, Danny was also quite the character. While he had his struggles, he loved life, had a good heart, and enjoyed talking to everyone he ever met.
He will be dearly missed by his parents, Mary Alice and James Thomas, Sr. of Wilmington; his son, Zachary Doire of Rhode Island; his sisters, Mary of Wilmington, Jane of Raleigh, NC, and Peggy of Chadds Ford, PA; his brothers, Jim, Jr. (Margaret) and Peter, both of Wilmington, Fred of Boise, ID; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his beloved aunt, "AJ" (Geraldine Kenneally).
The family would like to thank Dr. Peter Finelli for his kind and dedicated care.
Funeral services will be private. Should friends so desire, contributions in memory of Danny may be made to the Delaware Humane Society at 701 A Street, Wilmington, DE 19801 or online at DelawareHumane.org. Online condolences may be made by visiting MealeyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2019