Daniel Garton Obituary
Elsmere - Dan Garton age 70 passed away peacefully on July 9, 2019.

Born and raised in Elsmere eventually moving to Hershey Run in Newport, DE, Dan worked as a union laborer, retiring from Local 199.

He loved going to the American Legion, Durney Post 27, Delaware Park and Dover Downs. He enjoyed spending his time talking to people, taking rides and going out to lunch. Dan's love of writing his notes to everyone will surely be missed.

Dan is survived by his loving wife, Linda; son, Danny Garton of Elsmere; brothers, Gerald Garton of Florida, Harry Garton of Middletown; and his sister, Mary Garton of Myrtle Beach.

Published in The News Journal on July 14, 2019
