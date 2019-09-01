Services
Daniel Katz Obituary
Daniel Katz

Wilmington - Danny passed away at Christiana Hospital on Saturday, August 24, 2019.

He was a decorated World Ward II veteran who received the European African Middle Eastern Campaign Medal, Good Conduct Medal, and the World War II Victory Medal. Danny was an outstanding athlete who excelled in basketball and baseball.

Preceded in death by his parents, Nathan and Freida; brother, Philip; and sister, Zelda; he is survived by his niece, Sheila (Bill); nephews, Larry (Jackie), Richard, Robert (Gina), and Jerry (Denise); and their children.

No formal services will be held at Danny's request. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to The ARC of Delaware (www.thearcofdelaware.org) or the Delaware Humane Association (www.delawarehane.org).

Published in The News Journal on Sept. 1, 2019
