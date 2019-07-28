|
Daniel Koffler
Tarzana, CA - Age 92, of Tarzana, CA and formerly of Wilmington, DE passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019.
Born September 19, 1926 in Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of the late Nathan and Frieda (nee Engel) Koffler. Daniel graduated from Boys High School in 1944 and enlisted in the US Army shortly before his 18th birthday. He was a member of the GREATEST GENERATION serving in the Philippines and Japan during WWII as part of the 8th Cavalry Regiment. After the war, Daniel graduated from NYU in 1950 with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering. During college, he was the editor of the Quadrangle, an engineering publication and afterwards, a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers. Upon graduation, Daniel worked for Voorhees, Walker, Foley, and Smith as well as Ammann and Whitney, both in New York. While on loan to the DuPont Company in 1957, he decided to start his own civil engineering firm in Wilmington, Daniel Koffler and Associates, Consulting Engineers. In 1961, Daniel met Lita Lebowitz and they were married on June 4, 1962. They had an instant family with step-children, Joan and Mark. Their daughter Cayla was born 9 months later in March 1963.
If you look around Delaware, chances are there is a building, hospital, bridge, school, or elevator which he designed, renovated, or was involved with in some capacity. Daniel designed the Delaware Medical Examiners Building, his own home, as well as hundreds of other buildings. He was in private practice for over 60 years until he retired in February 2017 at the age of 90. Daniel held one of the oldest Professional Engineering licenses in Delaware. He was active and the head of many professional organizations including the Delaware Association of Professional Engineers and Board of Examining Engineers. Daniel was an active member of Congregation Beth Emeth for over 60 years - a member of the Brotherhood, went to daily minyan, and was the head of the Mitzvah Committee. He loved engineering, photography, history, politics, stamp collecting, animals, but most of all - his family.
Preceded in death by wife, Lita; Daniel is survived by his daughter, Cayla Schneider and son-in-law, Josh; granddaughters, Hayley and Madeline; and many other family and friends.
Graveside services will be 11:00 am, Friday, August 2, 2019 at Beth Emeth Memorial Park, 1220 Faulkland Road, Wilmington, DE 19805.
Forever Remembered - Forever Missed!
Published in The News Journal from July 28 to Aug. 1, 2019