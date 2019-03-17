|
|
Daniel L. Mack
Newark - Daniel L. Mack of Newark, DE passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, March 2, 2019.
He was born in Baltimore, MD and was a graduate of Baltimore Polytechnic Institute and Drexel Institute of Technology (now Drexel University). He graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering and was a member of the crew team and Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity. Dan joined the DuPont Engineering Department in 1963 and served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam conflict. After retiring from DuPont, Dan and Barbara opened The Old Lamplighter Gift Shop in the Polly Drummond Shopping Center.
Dan especially enjoyed driving through the peaceful mountains of New England treasure hunting for antiques and vacationing in Williamsburg with Barbara. He loved Sherlock Holmes, vanilla ice cream as well as tinkering and fixing anything mechanical. Dan will be remembered for his kindness, patience and wonderful sense of humor. He was a devoted husband to Barbara for 55 years, a caring father to David, Karl and Linda and a special grandfather to his grandsons, Tyler and Dylan. His three sisters, Elda, Mildred (now deceased) and Mary Jane remember what joy he brought to all of us.
We gratefully appreciate the wonderful care Dan received and in lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Dan's name to Limestone Presbyterian Church, 3201 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808; Christiana Care, PO Box 1668, Wilmington, DE 19899; or Delaware Hospice, 16 Polly Drummond Center, 2nd Floor, Newark, DE 19711.
A memorial service will be planned at a future date.
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 17, 2019