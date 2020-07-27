Daniel L. Minnick, Jr.
Bear - Daniel L. Minnick, Jr., of Bear, DE, passed away peacefully on June 24th, 2020, after a short battle with Lung Cancer. He was 68 years old.
Dan was born on March 7th, 1952 in Chester, PA and grew up in Claymont, DE. He was the son of the late Helen and Daniel Minnick, Sr.
Dan attended Holy Rosary Parochial School and was a 1970 graduate of Salesianum High School. Following in his father's footsteps, he completed his apprenticeship and began his career as an Electrician with IBEW Local 654. After his retirement, he was quite the entrepreneur. He operated a few businesses, from computer repair to construction consultation.
Dan was an avid race fan and a loyal fan of Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Dale Jr. He most loved driving and racing his pride and joy…his 1984 Porsche 944. His love of racing continued with his involvement with online simulated racing. Over the years, he formed close friendships all around the world, racing with Green Light Sim Racing. These friends have expressed their deepest sympathy and miss his spirit and humor immensely.
Dan was also a dedicated Philadelphia Eagles fan… win or lose, he cheered them on!
Dan loved music and he was a great dancer. Attending any event, he could always be found on the dance floor. If you were looking for Dan… check the dance floor! He had a wonderful laugh and his sense of humor can only be described as unique and interesting. He was genuinely kind and caring; his true heart was known by his closest friends. His love of animals was boundless, with a special place for dogs. He rescued several over the years from Faithful Friends, where he was known as a regular face.
Dan was predeceased by his parents, Helen and Daniel Minnick, Sr. and his beloved labs, Earl and Duke. He is survived by his granddaughters, Madeline and McKenzie O'Neill, and their mother, Sherry, of California; his close friend of 40 years and caregiver, Janyce Colmery; and many cousins and close lifelong friends, all who miss him and will remember him always. Last but most loved, Duchess, his yellow lab who never left his side.
A celebration of Dan's life will be held on July 30th, 2020 at Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Rd., Wilmington, DE 19808. A visitation will be held from 11am-1pm, religious services will begin at 1pm. Interment to follow at All Saints Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dan's name may be made to Faithful Friends Animal Society, 12 Germay Drive, Wilmington, DE 19804 or Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 3200 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, DE 19703.
