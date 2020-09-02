1/1
Daniel L. Stumpf
Daniel L. Stumpf

Daniel Louis Stumpf, age 75, of Pike Creek Delaware died suddenly at home on Tuesday, August 25.

Dan graduated from Northeast High School, Philadelphia, PA. and was a graduate from Penn State University in 1965.

He was a Senior Design Engineer for the Dupont Company for 28 years. He also worked for Bentley Systems Inc, On-Board Chemical Corporation and Jacob's Engineering.

In his younger days, Dan was an avid tennis player and sailor. He was a longtime Flyers hockey fan. He loved to travel and vacation in Disney World. Dan was especially fond of his grandchildren who gave him great joy.

Dan is survived by his wife Kathy of 32 years; son Timothy Stumpf and his wife, Meghan; grandson, Bennet; daughter, Jessica Stumpf; grandsons, Jalen and Justin; brother David Stumpf and his wife Jane; brother Timothy Stumpf and his wife Jill; sister, Kathy Thomas and her husband William.

The family will receive friends at McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3710 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington 19808 on Friday, September 11, from 12:00-1:00 pm. Service and burial will be held privately.

If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to the American Heart Association, 131 Continental Dr. Suite 407 Newark, DE 19713. To send messages of condolence visit www.mccreryandharra.com




Published in The News Journal from Sep. 2 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
Funeral services provided by
McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3710 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 478-2204
