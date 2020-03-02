|
Daniel "Brooke" Layton
Onancock - Daniel "Brooke" Layton, 78, of Onancock, husband of Ethel Vermilye Layton, passed away on February 25, 2020 at his residence.
Born on September 30, 1941 in Wilmington, DE, he was the son of the late Honorable Judge Caleb Rodney Layton, III and Marnie Brooke Layton. Brooke served our country in the Army and was posted in Korea after the war. He was a retired banker and loved the outdoors. He was an avid and talented painter and enjoyed spending time at their farm, Winter Quarters in Bloxom.
Other than his wife, Ethel, Brooke is survived by daughters, Elizabeth Layton Powell of Medford, OR and Jennifer Stuart Layton of Bend, OR; a step-daughter, Parker Keating Spurry of Easton, MD; a sister, Marie Layton Laird of Wilmington, DE; grandchildren, MaryAnn Powell of Medford, OR, Andrew Powell of Medford, OR, Brittney Keating Azouny of Philadelphia, PA, Hunter Martin Keating of Bozeman, MT, Stewart McLeod Spurry of Easton, MD and Eliza Ker Spurry of Easton, MD.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by a step-son, R. Stewart Keating and a brother, Rodney Caleb Layton.
Funeral services will be private.
Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA, P.O. Box 165, Onley, VA 23418, The Waterman's Association, Eastern Shore Watermen's Association, c/o Ernest Bowden, 4219 School Road, Chicoteague, VA 23336 or Riverside Shore Hospice, P.O. Box 616, Onley, VA 23418.
Arrangements are by the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley, VA.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020