Daniel P. Mitchell
Daniel P. Mitchell

Wilmington - Daniel P. Mitchell, 65, of Wilmington, DE passed away on September 4, 2020 surrounded by family.

He was born on July 5, 1955 in Wilmington, DE to Irene Jeanette Abbott and Thomas Clifton Mitchell.

He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Connie C. Mitchell; son Timothy M. Mitchell; daughter Sarah A. Mitchell; granddaughter Taylor M. Jones; and brother Stephen Mitchell, and sister-in-law Annette Pratola. He was predeceased by his grandmother Emily J. Waterhouse and many more loved ones.

He is remembered for his love of classic cars, crabbing on the Chesapeake Bay, and talking too much.

A celebration of life will be held on September 27th, 2020; all are welcome to attend.

848 Way Road, Wilmington, DE 19807 at 2pm




Published in The News Journal from Sep. 17 to Sep. 20, 2020.
