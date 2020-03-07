Services
Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home LLC - Middletown
212 North Broad Street
Middletown, DE 19709
(302) 378-3410
Daniel Taylor
Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home LLC - Middletown
212 North Broad Street
Middletown, DE 19709
Service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
12:00 PM
Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home LLC - Middletown
212 North Broad Street
Middletown, DE 19709
Daniel S. Taylor

Daniel S. Taylor, age 40, of Warwick MD passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Born in Wilmington, Delaware on June 26, 1979, he is survived by his much beloved family and friends.

Services will be held on Thursday, March 12th, viewing will be from 11 am - 12 pm at Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home, 212 N. Broad St., Middletown. The service will begin at 12 pm. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Delaware Humane Association, 701 A Street, Wilmington DE 19801. Visit Daniels-Hutchison.com to read full obituary.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020
