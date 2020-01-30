Services
Nichols-Gilmore Funeral Home
212 East Justis Street
Newport, DE 19804
(302) 998-8013
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Nichols-Gilmore Funeral Home
212 East Justis Street
Newport, DE 19804
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Nichols-Gilmore Funeral Home
212 East Justis Street
Newport, DE 19804
Wilmington - Age 88, formerly of Malin Head, Donegal County, Ireland, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020.

Dan worked at Hercules Co for 35 years. He was a member of St. Catherine of Sienna Church and the New Castle County Irish Society. Dan enjoyed landscaping, woodworking and playing the accordion.

Dan was preceded in death by his wife Mary Gallagher Doherty in 1988.

Survivors include his daughter, Molly Doherty-Cantler (Don); son, Dan Doherty, Jr; grandchildren, Bridget, Maura, Kaitlin and Kevin; sister, Margaret Quigley, and brother, Phelim Doherty; sister in law, Shelia Cushing and long time companion, Carolyn Jennings and family. He will also be missed by all his nieces, nephews, and cousins here and in Ireland.

A memorial service will be held at 11 am on Monday, February 3 at NICHOLS-GILMORE FUNERAL HOME, 212 E. Justis St. Newport, DE 19804 where visitation will begin at 10 am. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dan's memory may be made to Seasons Hospice, 220 Continental Dr, Suite 407, Newark, Delaware 19713.

To send an online condolence visit www. nicholsgilmore.com.
Published in The News Journal on Jan. 30, 2020
