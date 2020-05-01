Danielle Pensinger
Wilmington - Danielle Pensinger passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 24, 2020. She leaves behind her parents Phillip and Darlene Pensinger; a loving sister and brother-in-law; along with grandparents and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private funeral service will be held. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
To view a complete obituary, please visit www.dohertyfh.com
Published in The News Journal from May 1 to May 3, 2020.