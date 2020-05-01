Danielle Pensinger
1986 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Danielle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Danielle Pensinger

Wilmington - Danielle Pensinger passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 24, 2020. She leaves behind her parents Phillip and Darlene Pensinger; a loving sister and brother-in-law; along with grandparents and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private funeral service will be held. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

To view a complete obituary, please visit www.dohertyfh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from May 1 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Send Flowers
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved