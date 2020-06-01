Darlene E. Rife
Newark - It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Darlene Rife, of Newark, DE on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at the age of 54 years. She was an amazing woman with a good heart that gave out unexpectedly.
Darlene was a strong woman that adored her family. She was their lifeline and many came to her for her advice. She brought so much joy and laughter into anyone she came in contact with. Her laugh was infectious and will be missed by all. Darlene had a love for all things nature and enjoyed taking pictures of such. She enjoyed taking road trip adventures attending bike weeks across the US with her husband. And they recently took up the hobby of searching and collecting of antiques and hidden treasures together.
She will be lovingly remembered by her high school sweetheart and love of her life of 34 years, Steven; children: Kristin, Stephanie (Brian) and Jayson; grandchildren: Anthony, Isabella and Brianna; siblings: Wayne (Dana), Glenn, Denise (Patrick), Marie (Jason) and Jeannette (Dave); mother, Marie (Richard) ; as well as numerous extended family members and friends. Darlene was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Culley and sister Linda Smith.
A visitation will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 10 to 11 AM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Road in Newark, followed by a service in celebration of Darlene's life at 11 AM. Burial will be private. Social distancing and masks are required. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
