Darlene Elizabeth (Dale) Carlozzi
Bear - Darlene Elizabeth (Dale) Carlozzi, age 59, of Bear, DE, went home to visit the Lord on Monday, May 11, 2020.
Born in Wilmington, DE on March 10, 1961, she was the daughter of Vaughn T. Dale, Jr. and the late Carol (Anderson) McCollum. Darlene was very proud of her Native American heritage and would attend the Annual Nanticoke Indian PowWow. Her admiration of nature and the outdoors, particularly the beach and mountains, was a perfect example of her pride.
Darlene's happiness was found outdoors whether it was camping in the mountains, laying on the beach, or tending to her garden. She was an avid animal lover and enjoyed reading, especially Steven King.
In addition to her mother, Carol McCollum, Darlene was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Bob Carlozzi. She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Anthony Carlozzi; father, Vaughn Dale (Jeanette); brother, Paul R. McCollum, Jr.; mother-in-law, Dorothy Windish; brothers-in-law, Steve, Rob and Mike; step mother, Jackie Carlozzi; Michelle, Pam and Mark; and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.
All services will be held privately.
Published in The News Journal from May 20 to May 21, 2020.