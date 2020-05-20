Darlene Elizabeth (Dale) Carlozzi
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Darlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Darlene Elizabeth (Dale) Carlozzi

Bear - Darlene Elizabeth (Dale) Carlozzi, age 59, of Bear, DE, went home to visit the Lord on Monday, May 11, 2020.

Born in Wilmington, DE on March 10, 1961, she was the daughter of Vaughn T. Dale, Jr. and the late Carol (Anderson) McCollum. Darlene was very proud of her Native American heritage and would attend the Annual Nanticoke Indian PowWow. Her admiration of nature and the outdoors, particularly the beach and mountains, was a perfect example of her pride.

Darlene's happiness was found outdoors whether it was camping in the mountains, laying on the beach, or tending to her garden. She was an avid animal lover and enjoyed reading, especially Steven King.

In addition to her mother, Carol McCollum, Darlene was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Bob Carlozzi. She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Anthony Carlozzi; father, Vaughn Dale (Jeanette); brother, Paul R. McCollum, Jr.; mother-in-law, Dorothy Windish; brothers-in-law, Steve, Rob and Mike; step mother, Jackie Carlozzi; Michelle, Pam and Mark; and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.

All services will be held privately.

To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN

FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY

302-328-2213




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from May 20 to May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
(302) 328-2213
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved