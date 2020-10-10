Darlene L. Derrickson



Belle Vernon - Darlene L. Derrickson, 73, of Belle Vernon, Pa. passed away comfortably at home on October 9, 2020 after a long illness. Born on February 18, 1947 to Alma and Charles Patterson, Darlene graduated from Crafton High School (Pa.) in 1965.



Darlene attended the University of Delaware for two years and worked at Wilmington Medical Center until 1979. Relocating to Belle Vernon, Pa, she worked at Allegheny General Hospital as a cardio-pulmonary technician until 1993. In addition to employment, Darlene's love for reading, ceramics, and gardening filled her days. A devoted daughter, sister, wife, and mother, Darlene was a true "soccer and wrestling mom", a constant at all of her children's sporting events.



Darlene is survived by her mother Alma "Mima" Patterson, 93, Robert, her husband of 56 years, brother, Randy, two sons, Robert Paul and Brian Keith, and three grandchildren, Robert Paul III, Joshua Paul, and Kylee Patricia Derrickson. Darlene is preceded in death by her father Charles in 1970 and brother Charles "Chuck" in 2009.



In Lieu of flowers and in appreciation of the care given to Darlene, the family suggests donations be made to Concordia Hospice / Donnell House, 10 Leet Street, Washington, Pa. 15301 and/or OSTPA Hospice, 4325 State Route 51, Belle Vernon, Pa. 15012.









