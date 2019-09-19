Services
Bell Funeral Home - Wilmington
909 Clifford Brown Walk
Wilmington, DE 19801
(302)658-1555
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Mother UAME Church
701 E. 5th St.
Wilmington, DE
Service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Mother UAME Church
701 E. 5th St.
Wilmington, DE
Darnell O. Clark


1959 - 2019
Darnell O. Clark Obituary
Darnell O. Clark

Wilmington - Darnell O. Clark, son of, Gloria Clark Cooper and the late Henry Lee Clark peacefully departed this life on September 5, 2019 in Seasons Hospice at the Christiana Hospital.

Darnell leaves to cherish his memories, his mother, Gloria Clark-Cooper; brother, Angelo Lee Clark' sister- in-law, Cindi Clark; brother-in-law, William Skinner and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and special friends.

A Celebration of his Life will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Mother UAME Church 701 E. 5th St. Wilm., DE 19801 Viewing 9-10:45 AM, Service, 11 AM. Interment, Gracelawn Cemetery.

Arrangements by Bell Funeral Home

www.bellfh.com
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 19, 2019
