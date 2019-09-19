|
|
Darnell O. Clark
Wilmington - Darnell O. Clark, son of, Gloria Clark Cooper and the late Henry Lee Clark peacefully departed this life on September 5, 2019 in Seasons Hospice at the Christiana Hospital.
Darnell leaves to cherish his memories, his mother, Gloria Clark-Cooper; brother, Angelo Lee Clark' sister- in-law, Cindi Clark; brother-in-law, William Skinner and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and special friends.
A Celebration of his Life will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Mother UAME Church 701 E. 5th St. Wilm., DE 19801 Viewing 9-10:45 AM, Service, 11 AM. Interment, Gracelawn Cemetery.
Arrangements by Bell Funeral Home
www.bellfh.com
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 19, 2019