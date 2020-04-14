Services
Gracelawn Memorial Park
2220 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
(302) 654-6158
Darrell A. Ott


1964 - 2020
Darrell A. Ott Obituary
Darrell A. Ott

Bear, DE - Darrell A. Ott, 56 of Bear, DE passed away suddenly on April 9, 2020

Darrell was born on March 30, 1964 son of Charlotte and the late Walter Ott. He was born in Delaware where he spent most of his life. After high school he joined the Marines and later went on to work at OxyChem. Darrell was a proud father, a devoted grandfather and loved spending time with his family as much as possible. Darrell enjoyed taking his dog Mimi to the canal and playing video games in his time off.

Darrell was survived by his mother Charlotte, brothers Chris (Pam) and Ryan, sons Matthew (Jen) and Justin (Maddy), granddaughter Alexis, niece Jessica and nephew Christopher.

Because of the Covid-19 pandemic funeral services will be held for immediate family only and after restrictions are lifted there will be a celebration of life at a later date and time.

Burial will be at Gracelawn Memorial Park, New Castle, DE
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2020
