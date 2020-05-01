Darrell Gene Rucker
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Darrell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Darrell Gene Rucker, Sr.

Newark - Darrell Gene Rucker, Sr., age 71, of Newark, DE, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Monday, April 20, 2020.

All services will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Darrell's memory to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675.

To leave online condolences and view the full obituary, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN

FUNERAL HOMES

& CREMATORY

302-328-2213




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from May 1 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
(302) 328-2213
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved