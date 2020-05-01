Darrell Gene Rucker, Sr.
Newark - Darrell Gene Rucker, Sr., age 71, of Newark, DE, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Monday, April 20, 2020.
All services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Darrell's memory to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675.
To leave online condolences and view the full obituary, visit: spicermullikin.com
Published in The News Journal from May 1 to May 3, 2020.