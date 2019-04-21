Services
Newark - David A. DiMartine, lovingly known as "Dave" and "Barney", 69, of Newark, DE passed away April 11, 2019. Born January 30, 1950 in Wilmington, DE, Dave was the son of the late Nicholas and Louise (Thorp) DiMartine.

Dave graduated from Christiana High School in 1968. He proudly served in the US Army and later retired from the Army National Guard after 20 years of service. He retired from the Christina School District where he worked for nearly 30 years. Dave was a long-time member at St. Andrew's where he was an Elder and mentor to many of its youth. He was a past president of the Brookside Lions Club. A passionate sports enthusiast, Dave was a die-hard Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies fan. He loved to travel, cook and will forever hold the title, "Best Cake Maker in America". Dave also enjoyed playing cards with his family and friends and was a great card shuffler.

Dave is survived by his wife of 46 years, Linda DiMartine; two sons: Nicholas (Steff) DiMartine and Jesse DiMartine; granddaughter, Jazmine DiMartine; sister, Phyllis (Gerald) Alexander; sister-in-law, Ruth Anne (Wayne) Benson. He was also survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and many friends.

In addition to his parents, Dave was preceded in death by his grandson, Jesse Lee DiMartine, Jr.; one brother, and one sister.

Family and Friends are welcome to attend the visitation from 12-1pm on Monday, April 22, 2019 at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 200 Marrows Road, Newark, DE 19713. A celebration of Dave's life will follow at 1pm. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made payable to, "St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church" or "Brookside Lions Club" and sent in care of R.T. Foard & Jones, Inc. 122 West Main Street, Newark, DE 19711. To send condolences, please visit, www.rtfoard.com.
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 21, 2019
