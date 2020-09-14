1/1
David Alexander LaFon
David Alexander LaFon

Maidsville - David Alexander LaFon, age 88, of Maidsville, WV passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Sundale Nursing Home. He was born May 7, 1932 in Covington, VA a son of the late Porter and Nellie Beckner LaFon.

David had been employed in the human resources for Hercules Inc. David was a true people person who had many friends. He loved sports especially the Mountaineers. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a member of the Sportsman 6 Hunting Club in Hampshire County, WV

David is survived by his son Robert LaFon (Kerry) of Fairmont, one brother, Daniel LaFon of MD, two grandchildren, Robert LaFon, II and Jessica Sexton (Paul), and two great grandchildren, Grace Sexton and Keith Sexton.

David was preceded in death by his daughter, Brenda LaFon and one brother, Aaron "Sonny" LaFon.

There will not be any funeral services due to COVID-19 precautions. David will be laid to rest at Grace Lawn Memorial Park in New Castle, DE. McCulla Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulla.com.




Published in The News Journal from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
