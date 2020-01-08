Services
David Alfred "Pop-Pop" "Dave" Kauffman

David Alfred "Pop-Pop" "Dave" Kauffman Obituary
David Alfred "Dave" "Pop-Pop" Kauffman

Newark - David Alfred "Dave" "Pop-Pop" Kauffman, age 80, of Newark, DE, took his first breath in heaven on Tuesday, December 24, 2019.

Dave is survived by his wife of 49 years, Jean (Keller) Kauffman; six daughters; 21 grandchildren; and six great grandchildren

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 1:30 pm until 2 pm on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 701 South College Ave, Newark, DE, where a memorial service will begin at 2 pm. Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Dave's memory to Multiple Sclerosis Society, Delaware Chapter, 2 Mill Road, Suite 206, Wilmington, DE 19806 or to , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.

To view the full obituary and sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

Published in The News Journal from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10, 2020
