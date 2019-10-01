|
|
David Anthony Hill
Wilmington - David Anthony Hill, age 82, passed away peacefully at home on September 27, 2019.
David was born on April 16, 1937 in York, PA, to the late Frank and Jean McCarthy Hill.
David was a graduate of William Penn HS, York, PA (Class of 1955) and The Pennsylvania State University (Class of 1959, Naval ROTC). He proudly served his country as a Lieutenant, J.G. in the United States Navy, stationed in Norfolk, VA from 1959-1961. He was on the staff of the Supreme Allied Commander Atlantic; NATO Communications. In 1961, David began his finance career with the DuPont Company. David retired from DuPont in 1993, and spent the next 22 years working for various Delaware holding companies headquartered in Wilmington, until he finally retired full time in 2015.
David loved spending time in his yard, either gardening, decorating for the holidays, or swinging in his hammock while listening to classical music. He loved sailing on the Chesapeake or hiking the trails of the Brandywine Valley. He was an avid Penn State football fan. He cherished traveling with his wife, Joan, to Bermuda, York Beach, Maine and Wildwood Crest, NJ. His magnitude of love for her was beyond enormous.
He was a confident, patient and loving person. 82 wonderful years of being the best at everything that he could be….Son, Brother, Husband, Father, Father-in-law, Grandfather and Friend to all. He will be forever remembered for his great love and support for his entire family and for the love and admiration others had for him.
David will be dearly missed by his wife of 54 years, Joan Hill; son Steven Hill (Heather); grandchildren Brooke Hill and Kyle Hill; sister Kathryn Stanitski of MA; brother Michael Hill (Sue) of CA; sister in law Dorothy Sterling; nieces and nephews, Karyn, JB, Michael, Ann, John, Kate and Andrea. In addition to his parents, David is predeceased by his nephew James Hill.
A visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until 11:15 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, October 3, 2019 in the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 4701 Weldin Road, Wilmington, DE 19803. Burial will be at All Saints Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Immaculate Heart of Mary Church.
For online condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal on Oct. 1, 2019