David B. Craig, Jr.
Wilmington - David B. Craig, Jr, died peacefully on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Rockland Place, his home for the last several months.
He was born in Wilmington, DE on June 10, 1933 to the late David B. Craig, Sr. and Mine Craig. He was the oldest of 4 children. His parents; wife, Dorothy Perkins; and siblings, Lillian, George and Robert, all predeceased him. He is survived by family friends, Mishler H. Reinhart and Ken Brackett; and many nieces and nephews.
Dave graduated from Wilmington High School and Goldey Beacom College with a degree in accounting. After serving with the US Army, he became employed with Sloan management as their accountant - a position he held for over 50 years.
Dave married Dorothy Perkins in 1956 and together they shared over 56 years of devotion to each other until her death in 2013. He and Dottie loved riding together in their Model A antique car.
A devoted mason, Dave was a charter member and Past Master of Christiana Lodge #35 A.F. & A.M., as well as serving as Grand Master of the Grand Lodge of Delaware in 1980 - 1981. He was a Past Grand Guardian of Job's Daughters in Delaware. "Daddy Dave," as he was fondly known by the youth in DeMolay and Job's Daughters, will be truly missed for his big smile and warm hugs.
A visitation will be held from 6 pm until 8 pm on Friday, June 21, 2019, at Mt. Salem U.M. Church, 2629 W. 19th Street, Wilmington, DE 19806, where a Masonic Service will begin at 7 pm. A funeral service will begin at 10 am on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Mt. Salem U.M. Church. Interment will follow in Silverbrook Cemetery, 3300 Lancaster Pike, Wilmington, DE.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Dave's memory to the Mt. Salem U.M. Church at the address listed above.
Published in The News Journal from June 18 to June 19, 2019