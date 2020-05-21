David B. Duncan
Wilmington - David was born in 1947 in Danbury, CT to the late Bert and Emily (Horton) Duncan. He is survived by his wife, Kathleen; his three sons, Andrew and his wife Ann of Wilmington, DE, Jason of Mechanicsburg, PA and Adam and his wife Valerie of Hammonton, NJ. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Hannah, Grace, Connor, Dylan, Abraham and Cassidy; his brother in law, Michael Kapelus; his sisters in law, Andrea Hoffman and Jewel Friant and his siblings, all of Connecticut, Ella, Bertha and Richard.
David was a combat veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a long-time member of the VFW Post 5447 Hall Burke in Claymont, the American Legion, Post 18, R. C. DuPont in Claymont and the Granite-Corinthian Lodge No. 34 A.F. & A.M. of Wilmington, and Saints Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Wilmington.
Due to the Coronavirus the funeral service at Saints Peter and Paul and the interment at the VA Cemetery in Bear will be held privately. The family would appreciate donations in David's memory to Saints Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 1406 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington, DE 19809.
David was the kindness man in the world, he taught us all strength in life and how to be strong in sickness. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Published in The News Journal from May 21 to May 25, 2020.