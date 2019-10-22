|
|
David B. Jones, II
Greenville - David B. Jones, II, age 67, also of Philadelphia, PA, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019 due to injuries from a fall.
He was born in Indianapolis, IN and was the son of the late Arthur David and Jean Jones. David graduated from Naperville HS, Illinois and received a Bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa in Chemical Engineering. He retired from the Dupont Company in Management in 1992 after 20 years of service. David then stared his own business, in 1993, Delaware Marketing Services, later known as Flourigistx.
He enjoyed playing guitar, cooking, photography, vacations in the Caribbean, fine dining and studying history through the many biographies he read.
David is survived by his wife of 20 years, Louise K. Jones; 3 children, Kari Miehle, Catherine Ahlrich (Jeremy) and David "Trey" Jones; a step-son, Logan Kidwell; 3 grandchildren, Ethan, Jacob and Caden and 2 siblings, Barbara Jennings and Steven Jones (Deb).
There will be a gathering where friends may call on the family on Saturday, October 26, from 3:30 to 4:30 pm, at McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes, 3924 Concord Pike, Wilmington.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in David's name to the, World Central Kitchen, www.wck.org.
For online condolences visit:
www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019