David B. McGinness, Jr.
Wilmington - David B. McGinness, Jr., age 86, of Wilmington, DE passed away on May 28, 2020 at home.
David was born to the late Goldie (Jones) and David B. McGinness, Sr. David graduated from Brown Vocational High school and went on to be an electrician as a member of the IBEW 313 for 65 years. Dave operated his own catering business with the help of his family. He enjoyed weekends down the beach with family and friends and trips to Atlantic City and Delaware Park. He was an avid Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles fan. He dutifully served his country by joining the Delaware National Guard. He was a member of St. Anthony Church, the Wilmington Turners, the Irish Culture Club and the Prince of Piedmont Lodge.
His other memberships include the Fraim's Senior Center where he would swim daily and the St. Anthony's Holy Name Society where he played cards with his many friends.
Dave enjoyed volunteering at St. Anthony's Church and School and Padua Academy. He served as the electrician for the Lenten Via Crucis and helped Brother Mike at the annual Italian Festival.
In addition to his parents, David was predeceased by his loving wife of 60 years, Theresa A. (Ferretti) McGinness in 2016 and his son, David B. McGinness III in 1991.
David is survived by his children, Deborah Donnigan and her husband, John of Claymont, Dennis P. McGinness, Sr. of Wilmington, and Dina Casale and her husband, Loreto, also of Wilmington; his grandchildren, Dennis P. McGinness, Jr. (Jess), Logan McGinness (Robby), Loreto and Isabella (Alberto) Casale; his great-grandchildren, Jayden and Madison McGinness, Vincent DiRocco and Daniel Hernandez; his sister, Barbara Fedkiw and her husband, Carl of Hockessin; his nephew, Richard "Butch" McGinness and his wife, Madelyn; his sister-in-law, Mary Townsend and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A visitation will be held at the Mealey Funeral Home, 2509 Limestone Road Wilmington, DE 19808 on Sunday June 14th from 2 P.M to 4 P.M. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday June 15th at 10:30 A.M. at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 901 N. Dupont Street Wilmington, DE 19805. Entombment will follow at Cathedral Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Autism Delaware, 924 Old Harmony Road, Suite 201, Newark, DE 19713 or St. Anthony of Padua Church, 901 N. DuPont Street, Wilmington, DE 19805. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.mealeyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.