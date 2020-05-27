David "Dave" Babiarz
Wilmington - David "Dave" Babiarz, age 64, of Wilmington, Delaware passed away on Wednesday, May 20th. Dave was born in Wilmington to Mary and Bill Babiarz and worked diligently in telecommunications for 47 years. He was married to his beloved wife, Carolyn and fathered three lovely children. Dave dedicated his life to loving and supporting his family.
The viewing and funeral service will be held privately on Saturday, May 30th but may be attended virtually. Please contact family members to receive the link for the webcast. An extended obituary can be found at www.mccreryandharra.com where loved ones may leave their condolences.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dave's memory to the IPF Foundation at https://ipffoundation.org/donate/.
Published in The News Journal from May 27 to May 29, 2020.